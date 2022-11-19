Mumbai: In Shadow block, central railway to complete work of 900 hours in 27 hours

A Mega block of 27 hours on 19th and 20th November starting from 11pm on Saturday between CSMT- Byculla/ Vadala will be operated by the central railway for the dismantling of Carnac bridge. | File

Mumbai: The Central Railway, while dismantling the British-era Carnac bridge, will complete the task equivalent to about 900 hours only in the shadow block during the 27 hours.

The shadow block work will be carried out in the No Train Zone—CSMT and Byculla on the main line and CSMT and Vadala Road on the harbour line. The work will be carried out on multiple lines in the CSMT-Byculla section and on the CSMT-Vadala Road section.

The 27-hour block will be operated on all six lines, the seventh line, and the yard between CSMT and Masjid from 11 pm on November 19 to 2 am on November 21.

These shadow blocks will save 900 hours of future block time (505 hours of engineering, 235 hours of OHE, and 160 hours of S&T).

During the shadow blocks, about 2000 workers will do the maintenance on this section. Six tower waggons and ten engineering machinery vehicles will be used.

Track renewal of 2.4 km, manual deep screening of 1 km will be done

During the block, track renewal of 2.4 km, manual deep screening of 1 km, replacement of 300 casual sleepers, and other works like plain track tamping, turnout tamping, switch replacement, manual lifting of turnouts and tracks, replacement of signals, location boxes, track wires, jumpers, point machine rodding, and cable meggering will also be done.

Over 5000 cubic metres of muck will be removed through a muck special consisting of 23 BRNs and 2 EMUs.

Helpdesks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

For the convenience of passengers, Mumbai Division has set up helpdesks at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Byculla, Dadar, Thane, Wadala Road, and Panvel stations. The ticket-checking staff, along with the Railway Protection Force, will assist the travellers from this helpdesk.

The extra reservation and cancellation counters will also be opened at important stations, and additional ATVM facilitators will be added to the service for the benefit of passengers.

Besides continuous announcements regarding short origination, termination, rescheduling of mail, express trains, and information on suburban trains, the railways are providing information about the block and its repercussions through bulk SMS and through official social media handles of the Central Railway like twitter, facebook, Koo, and Instagram.