Mumbai In Motion: BKC Underground Station Takes Shape 32 Metres Below Ground | File Photo

Mumbai: Work on the underground bullet train station at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is progressing rapidly, with the massive multi-level structure beginning to take visible shape near 32 metres below the surface.

A recent on-site visual update reveals that the station, part of the MumbaiAhmedabad high speed rail corridor, has reached an advanced stage of structural development.

Engineers have already completed significant excavation and foundational work, with the lowest level now lined with dense steel reinforcement bars (rebars), where track installation will eventually take place.

The 508-km MumbaiAhmedabad high speed rail corridor – spanning 155 km in Maharashtra, 351 km in Gujarat, and 2 km in Dadra and Nagar Haveli – is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

According to the project authority, excavation of a 5-km stretch using the New Austrian tunnelling method (NATM) has been completed; it's a part of the total 21-km tunnel between the BKC and Shilphata, Thane. Also, work has commenced on all three elevated stations and slab casting is currently in progress at the BKC underground station.

The corridor will connect the following 12 stations: BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati. The BKC underground station is being developed across multiple levels.

The lowest level will house the tracks, above which the platform level is being constructed. Higher levels will include passenger concourses, ticketing areas, and designated paid and unpaid zones. An additional utility floor is also planned to accommodate the technical systems required to operate the station.

At the surface, the land, formerly part of the MMRDA grounds, is expected to host station entry and exit points. The state government has also indicated plans for an iconic commercial structure above the station, in line with the BKC’s status as a key business district.

The scale of construction is evident from the extensive use of deep piling and cylindrical support structures designed to ensure soil stability and structural integrity.

Temporary infrastructure, including a large bridge within the site, has been erected to facilitate movement of heavy machinery and material across the expansive construction zone.

Engineers are also deploying specialised techniques such as cooled concrete pumping to manage heat generated during large-scale concrete pours, ensuring durability and proper setting of materials deep underground.

As per the NHSRCL, inside the tunnel, the drainage system is being constructed using a drainage casting gantry, ensuring that all seepage water is safely collected and chanelled away through a dedicated drainage system.

Waterproofing gantries then install specialised membranes, creating a protective barrier that seals the tunnel against water ingress.

Reinforcement bar cages are being prepared and installed along the tunnel profile, forming the steel framework that strengthens the final concrete lining.