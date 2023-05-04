Mumbai: In line with new rule, doctors pursuing MD-MS must work in district hospitals for 3 months

Mumbai: In line with new rule, doctors pursuing MD-MS to work in district hospitals for 3 months | Pixabay

Doctors in Mumbai pursuing Doctor of Medicine and Master of Science (MD-MS) degree will have to work in district hospitals for three months.

The dean of JJ Hospital has been given authority to appoint resident doctors to these hospitals. Senior officials said that under the District Residency Programme, doctors in their third, fourth and fifth semesters of postgraduate medical courses will be able to provide this service on a rotational basis.

According to state health officials, under this programme all resident students need to post at maternity hospitals and dispensaries on a rotational basis. The District Residency Programme was announced in December 2022 by the National Medical Commission.

Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, who is also the nodal officer of the programme for the Mumbai district, said they have identified some centres in Mumbai that are equivalent to district hospitals. Moreover, they have prepared a list of doctors pursuing MD-MS who have to undergo the three-month posting.