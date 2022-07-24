Mumbai: In crackdown against defiant users of banned plastic, BMC collects Rs 6 lakh in fine

BMC | File

Mumbai: Cracking down against defiant users of banned plastic, the BMC has so far seized 400 kg plastic, acted against 131 violators and collected Rs 6 lakh in fines. Similarly, three errants, who refused to pay fines, are facing legal wrath. The action corresponds to the period between July 1-22, apprised the civic official.

In the year 2018, the state government passed a law banning the use of single-use plastic. The civic body actively implemented the law back then, with the seizure of one lakh kg plastic. Also, a whopping Rs 5,53,90,000 were collected in fines, which usually range between Rs 5,000-25,000. According to the law, the violator could be imprisoned for three months if required.

However, the BMC's crackdown came to an abrupt halt of two years owing to the Covid outbreak. The campaign was again restarted with much vigour from July 1. This time the civic body also began seizing single-use disposable plastic.

During the action undertaken in this month, the civic team from the markets, shops and establishments, and license departments used to frequent malls, supermarkets, and shops.

The production, transportation, sale, storage, handling, and use of prohibited plastic as prescribed by the Maharashtra government is restricted under the Maharashtra Degradable and Non-Degradable Waste (Control) Act, 2006.