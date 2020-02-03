Mumbai: In BKC, not many spots for men to take care of business

Raju Circle, private car driver, told The Free Press Journal, finding a public loo in the BKC is a big task. “There are some public toilets, but on the main road of BKC, not in the interior of this commercial hub. The authorities should at least provide mobile toilet facilities on every road, so we drivers will not be forced to pee in the open.”

Another driver, Kishore Sonawane, 63, said, they are not allowed to use the toilets in corporate offices. “Inside the BKC, there is only one public toilet, a paid one belonging to a private hotel, which charges Rs 10 per use. If in a 12-hour duty period, a driver has to go five times, at this rate, he ends up spending Rs 50 in every day, just to pee. That is expensive. Why can’t the authorities provide basic toilet facilities here despite making such huge profits by renting out office space?” he asked.

MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev, when told about the lack of public toilets in the BKC, forcing drivers to pee in the open, replied that they were planning to set up more toilet blocks, e-toilets, in fact, to resolve the issue. However, he also slammed people for peeing at public places, saying that they lacked civic sense.

Rajeev said, “The drivers are giving the excuse of the toilets being at a distance of one or two kilometres, which is not true. Secondly, that should not be an excuse for peeing in the open. It’s usually the mentality of men that if the place is isolated, they relieve themselves right there, instead of walking a few metres to reach the public toilet. Such people have bad habits and we can do nothing about it.”

Mahesh Sahu, an autorickshaw driver also expressed annoyance with the authorities for its apathy towards this basic human need.