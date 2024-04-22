Mumbai: In An Attempt To Sell An Iphone Via Facebook, Man Falls Prey To Fraud; Case Registered

] | Pixabay

DB Marg police have registered an FIR in a case of fraud in which the complainant was allegedly duped by promising benefits of buying air conditioners (ACs) at cheap prices and then selling them. The complainant, Martin Bhupatbhai Khadela, runs a business with his father. After getting acquainted on Facebook, the accused called the complainant to meet, took the money and then absconded.

Facebook Inquiry Turns Into AC Investment Scam

According to information obtained from the DB Marg police, the complainant Khadela was intending to sell his iPhone mobile phone, so he posted about selling his mobile phone on social media. An unknown person contacted him on Facebook and inquired about the mobile phone. After the inquiry, the accused asked the complainant about the price of the mobile phone, to which he replied that he would sell it for 1.10 lakh. The accused agreed to this price, and then he demanded to see the mobile phone.1

A police officer stated that they both met at a place where, after looking at a mobile phone, the suspect revealed that he is involved in buying and selling air conditioners. During the conversation, the complainant told him that he could invest some money in a business.

Accused Absconds After Taking Money For AC Purchase, Leaving Victim Deceived At ATM

Afterwards, the accused took Rs 95000 from the complainant in the name of purchasing an AC, after which he initially took the complainant to an AC store and later to an ATM. The accused fled from there while evading the complainant's gaze.

A police officer revealed that the complainant waited outside the ATM for quite some time, but when the accused didn't show up even after a long time, the complainant went inside the ATM to check and found that the accused was not at the ATM center. This made them realize that they had been deceived.