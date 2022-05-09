Mumbai: In a first, ‘waste’ electricity to power EVs

Mumbai: The country’s maiden Electric Vehicle (EV) fast-charging station, which will run on the energy converted from wet waste, was inaugurated by state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday.

With a capacity to process 2,000 kg of wet waste per day, the plant has been developed at an abandoned 2,000 sqft plot at Keshavrao Khade road near Haji Ali circle. The wet waste like fruit and vegetable peels will be collected from across Malabar Hill, Haji Ali, Napeansea Road, Grant Road, which make the BMC’s D ward, and sent to the plant.

The centre developed by the BMC in collaboration with AeroCare Clean Energy was commissioned in September, 2021. Around 1,50,000 kg of wet waste has been processed and converted into electricity till now. Now to encourage the use of electric vehicles, the BMC has decided to provide this electricity to EV charging stations.

Speaking on the occasion, Thackeray said, “This is the first EV charging station in the country that will provide electricity generated by waste to energy. We are also planning to start such charging stations preferably on highways. It will not only encourage people to use electric vehicles but will also properly manage organic and biological waste.”

The city generates about 6,000 metric tonnes of waste daily. According to the officials, more than 70 per cent of the total waste generated in the city is wet waste. The BMC has made it compulsory for bulk generators to process wet waste in their premises. But out of 3600 bulk generators, more than 50 per cent continue to flout the rule despite several notices from the BMC.

To tackle the issue of waste generated every day, D ward took the initiative to start a waste to energy project. Other than this, the BMC's waste to energy plant is being set up at the Deonar dumping ground, where around 600 metric tonnes of garbage will be processed daily.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 11:35 PM IST