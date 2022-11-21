e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: In 24 hrs, Deonar cops recover stolen truck

Mumbai: In 24 hrs, Deonar cops recover stolen truck

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 09:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | FP Photo
Mumbai: The Deonar police traced, trapped and arrested three persons involved in stealing a heavy-duty tipper truck accused within 24 hours.

Maru Ali Shaikh, 25, a driver from Deonar filed a complaint alleging that a heavy duty tipper truck was stolen from Sankara Colony in Govandi, where he had parked a day before.

The police checked footage from toll plazas at the exit points fromMumbai andMaharashtra. They alerted the ‘All India Police Group” on WhatsApp and soughtimmediate informationif the vehicle was spotted,” said Deonar police senior Police Inspector Rajesh Kevale.

When the vehicle reached Valsad toll plaza after passing Bharthan Karjan Toll plaza at around 12:05 pm, in Gujarat, it was stopped. Deonar police reached the spot and arrested the three suspects within 24 hours of stealing the truck.

The suspects Surajsingh Thakur, 28, Sunil Kaul, 22, and Shahbaz Zulfiqar Khan, 26 were brought to Deonar police station and interrogated. All three worked at construction sites for over 10 years and were familiar with driving such vehicles, said the police.

This type of truck has a market value of over Rs. 32 lakhs, and if sold as a ‘second-hand’ vehicle, it could fetchupto Rs. 22 lakhs,police said.

Stolen vehicles are sold to scrap business dealers especially in places like UP and Bihar

