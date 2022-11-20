Mumbai: Boy killed by a tanker truck, driver held

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: An 18-year-old boy was rammed and killed by a heavy-duty tanker truck in the Chembur area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened near the HP Petrol Pump at RC Marg, when the victim, Sainath Shrimanth Irkar, was passing by. At around the same time, the said vehicle collided with Sainath, who was coming from the opposite side, which instantly led to his death.

The police were alerted about the incident by the bystanders.

The RCF police officers alerted the victim's family

The RCF police officers who arrived on the scene immediately alerted the victim's family. Sainath's mother, Aatima Irkar, lodged an FIR against the vehicle and the driver, after which an investigation was initiated, and the driver was arrested on the same day by the police.

A case has been registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

