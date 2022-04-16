Mumbai: In 2021, 20 percent of theft cases in locals reported during rush hours

Be more conscious during evening rush hours while traveling in Mumbai local trains. "Thieves and habitual offenders are more active during evening rush hours," reveals a time-bound crime study done by Centrail Railway RPF.

In 2021 total 2308 cases of theft of passenger's belongings including mobile phones were registered in the local trains of central railway, out of this over 20 percent of cases reported between 6 to 8 pm.

Between 7 to 8 pm 252 cases of theft cases, followed by 199 cases between 6 to 7 pm, 159 cases between 8 to 9 pm in 2021 were registered in the local trains of Central Railway.

While morning trains were more crowded as compared to the evening rush hours but the number of theft were comparatively less. Between 9 to 10 am 153 cases of theft were registered in the local trains of CR in 2021, followed by 8 to 9 am 113 cases. Similarly between 10 to 11 am also 113 cases were registerd in local trains on CR.

According to this study thives are also active in the afternoon and between 12 noon to 1 pm, as 117 cases of phone theft were happened in the local trains of CR during 2021.

Apart from that, this study also reveals that around 75 percent of cases ( 2308) happened in trains, only 25 percent of cases (581) of passengers belongings were reported at station premises in 2021.

Confirming the development, an officer of CR said, during evening rush hours most of the passengers feel tired as compared to morning rush hours and are busy on phone. Hence thieves encash the situation.

"During the rush hours in the evening everyone is tired, the guards are down and most of the travelers are also on their cell phones listening to music or watching videos. In the 70s, chain snatching, stealing pens, and purses were high as even the thieves would sleep early and start their tasks in the morning. Today thieves also because of the hustle and the bustle wake up late," said Dr. Harish Shetty a noted psychiatrist of Mumbai.



"Morning time there is a bonhomie and connectivity is higher thereby travellers are alert and aware of their ecosystems governing their journey," further added Dr Shetty.

