Mumbai: IMD issues heatwave warning for temperatures soar, but likely relief predicted for next two days

Representational photo | File Photo

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday, as temperatures reached 38.8 degrees Celsius in Mumbai and 42 degrees Celsius in Thane. According to the IMD, a heatwave is declared in coastal cities when daily maximum temperatures exceed 37 degrees Celsius. For plains, the maximum temperature should reach 40 degrees Celsius, and for hilly regions, it should be at 30 degrees Celsius or higher.

However, the IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for the next two days, with the possibility of temperatures either remaining the same or going down. The IMD has attributed the rise in temperatures to easterly winds and an anti-cyclonic circulation near the city. IMD official Sushma Nair said that a western disturbance (WD) is expected this week, which is likely to bring down the temperature.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) issued a health advisory on Wednesday, including instructions to call for medical help in case of heat stroke, stay in a cool place, keep oneself hydrated, and take measures to prevent heat exhaustion and heat cramps.

Mumbai recorded its highest maximum temperature of the year on March 8, at 39.3 degrees Celsius. Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 25.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 38.8 degrees Celsius, with 68% relative humidity, while Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 34.6 degrees Celsius, with 79% relative humidity. The IMD will continue to monitor the temperature and weather patterns and issue warnings if necessary.