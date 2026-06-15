Mumbai: IMA NEBS And Zynova Shalby Hospital Organise Organ Donation Awareness Drive In Ghatkopar

Doctors, healthcare professionals and citizens participate in an organ donation awareness programme in Ghatkopar to encourage life-saving pledges | File Photo

Mumbai, June 15: In a bid to inspire more people to become lifesavers, the North Eastern Suburban Branch (NEBS) of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), in association with Zynova Shalby Hospital, organised a large-scale organ donation awareness programme in Ghatkopar on Sunday.

Carrying the message of hope and second chances, doctors, healthcare professionals and citizens participated enthusiastically in the event. A treasure hunt and car decoration competition added an interactive touch, encouraging participants to learn about organ donation while initiating discussions within families and communities.

Medical Experts Highlight Organ Shortage

Highlighting the growing gap between demand and availability of organs, Dr Kalpesh Shah, President of IMA NEBS, said that organs such as the skin, eyes, liver, kidneys, heart, lungs and pancreas can be donated by a brain-dead person. He stressed that the requirement for organs in India remains far higher than the number of donations taking place each year.

Hospital Leadership Emphasises Awareness

Emphasising the transformative power of organ donation, Reny Varghese, COO of Zynova Shalby Hospital, said a single selfless decision can save multiple lives. He noted that the initiative was aimed at addressing misconceptions and encouraging families to openly discuss organ donation.

Young Participant Shares Experience

Reflecting the impact of the awareness drive on the younger generation, 17-year-old Arindam Joshi, the youngest participant in the rally, said the event helped him understand that organ donation is not merely a medical decision but a gift of life that offers hope to families during their most challenging moments.

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With thousands of patients awaiting life-saving transplants across the country, organisers said increasing awareness and encouraging organ donation pledges are essential to bridging the gap between demand and availability, ultimately giving many patients a second chance at life.

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