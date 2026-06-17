 Mumbai Illegal Hawking: BMC Enables WhatsApp Complaint Feature Following Bombay HC Directions
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Illegal Hawking: BMC Enables WhatsApp Complaint Feature Following Bombay HC Directions

Mumbai Illegal Hawking: BMC Enables WhatsApp Complaint Feature Following Bombay HC Directions

Following directions from the Bombay High Court, the BMC has added an "Illegal Hawking" option to its WhatsApp chatbot. Citizens can report unauthorised street vending by sending a message to 8999-22-8999, sharing the location and uploading a live photograph. The feature is part of the MyBMC MARG platform aimed at improving grievance redressal and civic enforcement.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
Mumbai Illegal Hawking: BMC Enables WhatsApp Complaint Feature Following Bombay HC Directions
Mumbai residents can now report illegal hawking through the BMC's WhatsApp chatbot by sharing locations and photographs | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 17: Following the directions of the Bombay High Court (HC), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has enabled a dedicated option on its WhatsApp chatbot for citizens to report illegal hawking across Mumbai. Complaints can be lodged by sending a message to 8999-22-8999, civic officials said.

The civic body has recently rolled out MyBMC MARG (Management and Redressal of Grievances), an integrated platform aimed at streamlining citizen complaints across departments.

While residents already use the 1916 helpline, social media channels and the WhatsApp chatbot to report civic issues such as potholes and road defects, the new feature specifically addresses complaints related to unauthorised street vending, as directed by the HC.

Also Watch:

Read Also
BMC Integrates Pothole Reporting Into MyBMC MARG App For Faster Civic Redressal In Mumbai
BMC Integrates Pothole Reporting Into MyBMC MARG App For Faster Civic Redressal In Mumbai

Citizens Can Upload Photos and Location Details

To file a complaint, citizens can select the “Illegal Hawking” option on the chatbot, share the location and upload a live photograph of the violation. The move is expected to facilitate quicker reporting, monitoring and action against unauthorised hawkers across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on