BMC Integrates Pothole Reporting Into MyBMC MARG App For Faster Civic Redressal In Mumbai | Photo: PTI

Mumbai: To streamline civic grievance redressal, the BMC had launched MyBMC MARG (Complaint Management and Redressal System), a unified platform that enables citizens to register and track 114 categories of complaints through a single application. The platform now integrate pothole reporting, allowing quicker response and resolution by the civic administration.

Last year, the BMC introduced the standalone 'Pothole QuickFix' mobile application, which allowed citizens to report potholes by uploading photographs and location details. The initiative received a positive response, but residents still had to use separate platforms for complaints related to different civic departments.

To address this, the BMC has merged Pothole QuickFix into MyBMC MARG, creating a single-window grievance redressal system. Besides potholes, the platform covers complaints related to solid waste management, sewerage, water supply, road maintenance, gardens, public health, pest control, encroachments and street lighting.

A senior civic official said, "The platform allows users to register complaints, upload photographs, track the status of grievances, monitor action taken by the concerned department and receive updates until the complaint is resolved, making the process more transparent, efficient and citizen-centric."

The civic body has urged citizens to report potholes through MyBMC MARG by uploading clear photographs, the exact location and other relevant details to facilitate faster repairs. The application is available for download on both Android and iOS, and the BMC has appealed to Mumbaikars to use the platform for all pothole-related complaints.