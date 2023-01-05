Mumbai: Illegal bullock cart race lead to ruckus near Mira-Bhayandar flyover, FIR registered; watch video

An FIR has been registered against the accused persons for conducting illegal bullock cart racing near the Mira-Bhayandar flyover. A video of the incident has gone viral showing the bulls made to run fast using a stick, which finally ends up crashing into nearby vehicles, resulting in severe injuries to the animals. 'Bullock cart racing is a form of gambling and has no sporting or cultural significance, it is a sadistic cruelty perpetrated on bulls in various parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai', says PFA (People For Animals).

The incident took place earlier this week at the Mira-Bhayandar flyover near Bangladesh ground where the accused can be seen riding on two different bullock carts pulled by two bulls each. The bullock cart riders used long pointed sharp sticks to poke the bullocks to make them run faster. Motorcycles were speeding next to the bulls. As a result, the bullocks lost their balance out of pain and crashed into cars, resulting in injuries to the animal.

During such races, terrified bulls run in an effort to escape pain, a rope is yanked by their nose and hit with bare hands and weapons like a whip in attempts to force them to run faster. "At times these animals are also fed intoxicating substances like alcohol or steroids. Also, bulls are prey animals, their only instinct to run is in a 'flight or fright' situation, and these accused persons take advantage of that and make these poor animals literally run for their lives," said Gauri Maulekhi, Trustee, of PFA.

"These animals often get severely injured and end up being killed or maimed. This is intrinsically cruel and stringent legal action should be taken by the police under section 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle)," she added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jayant Bajbale told FPJ, that a case against the accused has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon as such cruelty will not be tolerated. When asked about the animals being intoxicated, the police said that it will be investigated.