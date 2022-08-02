Mumbai: IIT-B partners with CSC to help youths in rural India

IIT Bombay | File

The Spoken Tutorial Project by the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT B) along with the CSC Academy is helping the youths in rural India with 50 plus IT-based courses in 22 official Indian languages.

In this programme, students from the underprivileged background will be offered Information Technology (IT) courses that will help them secure jobs in the ever-blooming IT sector. As per IIT B, these courses include topics such as programming, operating systems, database management, graphics, animation, etc along with basic coding in JAVA, HTML, MySQL, PHP, C, C++, 2D-3D graphics, and animation.

Along with academics, students will also be supplemented to enhance their entrepreneurship skills, and crack interviews during job interviews thereby creating a blanket of new opportunities for them. They will also be provided knowledge on free and open source software (FLOSS) during the course.

The eligibility criteria of this certificate course are vast, claims the premier institute. According to them, courses this programme will offer will be suitable for engineering, pure Sciences, and several other undergraduates and postgraduate students – which can be extended to Commerce, Arts and Management streams as well.

The CSC Academy which has 6,000 plus centres across all states in India, also has a trained resource person at their centres, who supports the students with learning, doubt-solving, etc. These centres are set up in rural India under the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India.

Prof. Kannan M Moudgalya, project incharge of Spoken Tutorial says, “Quality education for youth in rural areas is the key to bridging the rural-urban divide. Our association with CSC Academy is a significant step in that direction. The availability of courses in 22 languages will increase its uptake among the youth in rural areas, contributing to an Atma Nirbhar Bharat. This will also support in skilling the youth to meet the emerging technological challenges.”