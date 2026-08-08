Mumbai: IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah, Who Interviewed Mohan Bhagwat, Calls For Probe Into Gen Z Movement If Other Groups Were Involved In Jantar Mantar Protest

IIMUN Founder Rishabh Shah |

Mumbai: India's International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) founder and president, Rishabh Shah, on Friday, speaking about the Jantar Mantar protest, asserted that there should be a probe if there were other mobs involved in the protest.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Shah said, “So if it feels to the government or to other people in the government that apart from Gen Z, there were other people who were part of the protest, then definitely there should be an inquiry.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: When asked whether any anti-national forces were behind the Jantar Mantar protest and whether they should be investigated, I.I.M.U.N. Founder Rishabh Shah says, "RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said a sentence that actually became national headlines as well—'Gen Z is… pic.twitter.com/Wp47jvgp4H — IANS (@ians_india) August 8, 2026

Shah speaks on Gen Z

Further speaking about the Gen Z movement over the alleged NEET paper leak, Shah said, “The vast majority of the people who were present there were Gen Z, and they were there for genuine reasons.”

During the interaction with the media, Shah, referring to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement that became a national headline on the Gen Z protest, stated that “Gen Z is not anti-national and Gen Z is speaking for its own self.”

Bhagwat addresses Gen Z protests

Subsequently, Shah, who on Thursday, August 6, interacted with Bhagwat at IIMUN’s 15th anniversary and Annual Championship Conference, said, “If Gen Z is agitating, they certainly aren't anti-nationals; they are our own people, our next generation,” the RSS chief said.

The event was attended by more than 2,000 students from over 100 cities across the country. During the event, Bhagwat interacted with the students and asserted that the younger generation was not seeking conflict but was instead trying to draw attention to genuine concerns.

On the occasion, Bhagwat also highlighted the changing mindset of younger generations, saying Gen Z and Gen Alpha were more inclined to question authority and demand logical explanations.

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