Mumbai: IB curriculum for BMC schools, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray favours multiple options

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aditya Thackeray had an interaction with the International Baccalaureate (IB) board yesterday to ensure quality and equality in education by offering the students of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools the option to choose between different education boards.

The IB board members met Aditya Thackeray through a virtual conference and had a discussion about bringing the IB curriculum to BMC schools.

In a tweet, Aditya Thackeray wrote,“This morning, we had an interaction with the IB Board for its PYP (Primary Years Programme), MYP (Middle Years Programme) and DP (Diploma Programme) in BMC schools. We want our students to have the options of SSC, CBSE, ICSE, Cambridge and IB, to ensure quality and equality in education.”

“The variety in boards of education, while all of it having free education for students and also teaching Marathi language upto 10th, will help families choose BMC schools to give wings to their children’s dreams and ambitions,” he added.

In a letter written a week ago by the IB board to Aditya Thackeray, the board wrote that this would be the right time for BMC schools and government schools in Maharashtra to adopt the IB framework for its state board schools and help them meet global standards and yet align with the objectives of the National Education Policy of India 2020 (NEP 2020). In the letter, they also mentioned their various education programs like PYP, MYP and DP.

IB is an international organization that works globally with governments and universities through its programmmes for students from 3 years to 19 years of age.

Earlier in the month of July, while inaugurating a new BMC school, Aditya Thackeray had announced that IB schools would be started by the BMC in future and students would be provided free education in such facilities.

Thackeray had earlier announced that 11 BMC schools had received affilication from CBSE board.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:03 AM IST