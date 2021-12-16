Mumbai: BMC orders local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actress Alia Bhatt

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC's) health committee has given instructions to local municipal officers to look into alleged quarantine rules violation by actress Alia Bhatt, informed the Committee Chairperson Rajul Patel.

The committee has also asked to take necessary action the actress.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 877 new coronavirus positive cases, and 19 fatalities, which took its infection tally to 66,46,938 and death toll to 1,41,317, the state health department said.

No new case of Omicron variant was reported in the state, it said in a health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the state had reported 925 COVID-19 cases and 10 fatalities.

A total of 632 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,95,249. Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

"There was no new patient of Omicron variant reported in the state today," the health bulletin said.

Maharashtra had recorded four cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which had classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern', recently said that it is spreading at a rate not seen with any previous strain.

A total of 1,24,350 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the number of overall tests conducted in the state to 6,73,06,860.

Currently, 77,371 people are in home quarantine and 839 others in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai reported 272 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, the bulletin said.

Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 420 cases and five fatalities.

Pune division reported 268 new cases, Nashik (128), Aurangabad (17), Latur (17), Kolhapur (13), Nagpur (10) and the Akola division (four).

Pune division recorded 10 deaths, Mumbai (five), Nashik (three), Kolhapur (one). Nagpur, Akola, Aurangabad and Latur divisions did not report any fatality.

Each administrative division consists of a set of districts.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,46,938, new cases 877, death toll 1,41,317, recoveries 64,95,249, active cases 6,693, total tests 6,73,06,860.

(With agency inputs)

