Mumbai: IAS Officer Puja Khedkar's Maharashtra Training Suspended Over Fake Certificate Allegations; Recalled To Mussoorie Academy

Mumbai: Controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar's training program has been put on hold by the state government, after a series of allegations and pending inquiry against her while performing probation period at Pune. State government on Tuesday informed her through a letter that her ongoing district training program has been kept on hold and directed her to immediately remain present at IAS training center in mussoorie.

The letter issued by Nitin Gadre, Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration department stated that Deputy Director and Incharge Establishment Lalbahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, informed the Maharashtra government about her recall. Therefore, She has been relieved from the District Training Programme of the state government of Maharashtra. She was directed to remain present before the academy before July 23rd.

Puja Khedkar became national news after her extraordinary demand of installing a red beacon on her personal Audi Car and demand for a separate cabin when she was under probation. Thereafter, the State government transferred her to Washim district. But controversy did not end here, it was revealed that she claimed to be visually and impaired and mentally ill in the affidavit submitted to the Union Public Service Commission to avail special concession in UPSC examination despite her low examination marks. These concessions made it possible for her to clear the exams.

Moreover, She obtained OBC non creamy layer certificate despite her father owning crores of rupees. Few days back,the Central government initiated an inquiry against her and appointed one member committee under the chairmanship of Additional Secretary to the government of India. Committee has started its inquiry and will submit a report in two weeks. Now, Lalbahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie has also called her for further inquiry and action.

Furthermore, A complaint against her mother Manorama was also registered when a video had gone viral showing she was threatening farmers at gunpoint. Police also sent notice to Manorama Khedkar asking why her licence to keep weapons should not be cancelled.