Mumbai: IAS Officer Prajakta Verma-Lavangare Takes Charge As BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner

IAS officer Prajakta Verma-Lavangare assumed charge as Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, June 24: IAS officer Prajakta Verma-Lavangare on Wednesday assumed charge as an Additional Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), succeeding Ashwini Joshi, who has been transferred to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner.

A 2001-batch IAS officer, Lavangare holds degrees in English, Law and Human Resource Management, along with an MSc in Urban Studies from the London School of Economics.

She has served as CEO of the Ahmednagar Zilla Parishad, Collector of Dhule, State Excise Commissioner, Secretary (Marathi Language Department) and Divisional Commissioner of Nagpur—the first woman to hold the post. Lavangare has also served on Central deputation in the Ministries of Textiles and Atomic Energy.

Distinguished Administrative Career

She also played a key role in the land acquisition and rehabilitation of villages affected by the Navi Mumbai International Airport project and represented India at the 2025 ITMA Sustainability Forum in Singapore.

Lavangare contributed to the launch of the Kasturi Cotton initiative, helped strengthen tax-evasion detection through data-sharing systems in the GST administration, promoted Marathi globally as Secretary of the Marathi Language Department, and led several women-empowerment initiatives during her tenure in Ahmednagar.

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Focus On Citizen-Centric Governance

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Lavangare said, "Although I worked with the BMC for a brief period during the Covid-19 pandemic, this will be my first full-fledged assignment in an urban local body. I firmly believe in citizen-centric governance. I look forward to engaging with people with an open mind, listening to their concerns, understanding ground realities and working together to bring about meaningful change."

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