Mumbai: IAA Voice Of Change To Unveil Midline Study On Gender Representation In Indian Advertising At Jio World Convention Centre On July 7

Mumbai, 29th June 2026: The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA), with knowledge partner UNICEF will host the IAA Voice of Change Roundtable on 7 July 2026 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from 2 pm onwards.

IAA Voice of Change is IAA India's gender-sensitisation initiative started in 2020 aimed at fostering more equitable and authentic representation across advertising, media and content.

This year's roundtable starting with Mumbai, will mark a significant milestone with the unveiling of the Midline Study - India Advertising Midline Study: Gender Representation and Inclusion Trends done by the Geena Davis Institute (GDI) in collaboration with knowledge partner UNICEF which analyses gender representation across 1,000 Indian advertisements and compares it to the baseline study done in 2021.

The roundtable will bring together leaders from advertising, marketing and content to discuss the new insights, explore the progress made over the years, challenges that lie ahead and the opportunities in creating more inclusive narratives.

The event will feature a presentation of the midline study research findings, followed by a panel discussion featuring Pavanjit Singh Bedi, Chief Marketing Officer - Foods, Hindustan Unilever; Puneeth Bekal, EVP Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Securities; Pallavi Chakravarti, Founder & CCO, Fundamental; Aahana Kumra, Actor & Entrepreneur, Founder, Working Panda Films and Sanjay Singh, Chief, UNICEF Maharashtra. The session will be moderated by Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter.

This will be followed by a special fireside chat moderated by Megha Tata, Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter with Josy Paul, Chairman and CCO, BBDO India.

Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, said:

"Advertising not only reflects society, but also has the power to shape it towards becoming more inclusive and gender sensitive. Through Voice of Change, we have encouraged more mindful and authentic storytelling across the industry. The midline study gives us an important opportunity to understand how gender representation in Indian advertising is evolving and to ground that conversation in data and insights. The Mumbai roundtable will bring together industry leaders to reflect on the progress made and discuss the way forward for more equitable representation in the narratives we create."

Megha Tata, Co-Chairperson, Women Empowerment Committee, IAA India Chapter, said:

"Voice of Change was founded on the belief that as communicators, we have both the influence and responsibility to shape narratives that move society forward. The midline study offers an important perspective on where we stand today and helps spark conversations on what we can collectively do better. By coming together with openness and intent, the industry can create storytelling that is not only impactful, but also more representative and responsible."

About IAA Voice of Change:

IAA Voice of Change is an initiative of the IAA India Chapter, with UNICEF as Knowledge Partner, dedicated to advancing more equitable and inclusive representation across advertising, media and content. Through research, dialogue and industry collaboration, the initiative seeks to encourage storytelling that challenges stereotypes and promotes more progressive and inclusive narratives.

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For over five years, IAA Voice of Change has brought together marketers, agencies, media professionals and content creators through roadshows, agency engagements, summits and industry forums to advance more equitable and authentic gender representation across advertising, media and content.

To know more, visit the website.

For further information and participation, please reach out to iaa@iaaindiachapter.org