IAA and Rotary New Cause Related Campaign On Eye Donation

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) has created a cause related campaign on the important subject of creating awareness about eye donation.

Says President IAA Abhisek Karnani, "The IAA has consistently created cause-related campaign on important subjects over the years. This resonated with our ethos that "whats good, is good for business" and also that communication is a force for good. This time, with the support of VML we have created a campaign aimed at spreading awareness about eye donation.

Abhishek Karnani, President, International Advertising Association, India Chapter |

The on-ground support and amplification would be done by the Rotary District 3141 with its over 110 clubs and over 7000 members. I am thankful to District Governor Manish Motwani and to Harminder Singh who has always been passionate about organ donation.

And of course, our special thanks to Babita Baruah and her wonderful team at VML consisting of Kalpesh Patankar, Ranadeep Dasgupta, Yash Modi, Ramkrishna Raorane, Akshita Gupta and Sushant Ainapure for creating this campaign as a labour of love and to our Sam Balsara and his team at Madison for helping us spread the good word."

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational

Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA TechPulse, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.