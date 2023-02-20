Mumbai: 'I am being followed by some people', alleges former CM Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan | PTI Photo

Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has levelled serious allegations against some unknown persons. He said that 'some people are following him and he suspects that it could be an attempt to hurt him physically'.

His allegations have created quite a buzz that a senior leader of his stature has to say something like this. Chavan also said that the fake letterheads with his name are being issued to defame him. He has lodged a police complaint in nanded.

"I am being followed by some people. They have hired a few to watch me in Mumbai as well as Nanded. This is suspicious. They try to take information about my tours, functions etc. This could be like the situation where they want to do Vinayak Mete with me," he alleged.

Who was Vinayak Mete?

Mete was a former MLC of BJP who died in Mumbai Pune expressway mishap a few months back. It is taken as a suspicious death by his supporters.

Chavan also said that the letter heads with his fake signature are being issued. "Somebody must have got my letterhead when I was public work department minister in the last government. So, now these letterheads with fake signatures are being issued to defame me. As local body elections are closed these letters could be used to defame me," he said. Chavan met Nanded superintendent of police Shrikrishna Kokate on MOnday to inform and also to lodge a complaint.

Controversies surrounding Chavan

Chavan was PWD minister in the last government and there was a similar incident of his fake letter. A Letter to then CM Uddhav thackeray had gone viral where he allegedly had said few things against Maratha reservation. Chavan later denied such a letter and had lodged a police complaint. Aware of the previous incident, he immediately made another complaint to police this time.

Chavan is former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior leader of Congress for all these years. The rumours regarding his joining BJP have always been floated in the political circles. On such a backdrop, his allegations and fake letterhead issue is taken seriously.