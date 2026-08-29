Mumbai: Hyundai Creta Bursts Into Flames Near Goregaon Metro Station, Traffic Slows Toward South Mumbai

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A car burst into flames on the Western Express Highway near Goregaon Metro Station late Saturday, severely affecting traffic heading towards South Mumbai. The vehicle, a white Hyundai Creta, was seen engulfed in flames, causing traffic to slow down in the busy stretch. The cause of the fire remains unclear. Frightening visuals of the incident have since surfaced on social media.

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Visuals from the incident, showing the vehicle surrounded by flames and smoke, have surfaced on social media and are being widely circulated. Passerby's diverted traffic as the car continued to be in flames. The cause for the fire is unclear and further details on any accidents or casualties are awaited.

The Western Express Highway is one of Mumbai's key north-south arterial roads. The fire led to slow-moving traffic in the southbound lane, causing inconvenience to motorists travelling towards South Mumbai.

At the time of writing, Google Maps have reported severe delays on the route towards South Mumbai. Motorists travelling through the Goregaon stretch are advised to remain alert and check traffic updates before proceeding.