Mumbai Auto Driver Allegedly Seen Handling Device Resembling 'E-Challan' Machine; Does It Belong To Traffic Police? Viral Video Raises Questions |

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing an auto-rickshaw driver handling a device resembling an e-challan machine used by the Mumbai Traffic Police has surfaced online, raising questions over the machine’s ownership and how the driver allegedly gained access to it.

Viral Video Shows Bizarre Scenes

In the 22-second viral video, the auto-rickshaw driver can be seen walking while holding a handheld device that closely resembles the electronic challan machines used by traffic police officials to issue digital fines. The driver then brings the device closer to the camera before handing it to another person as the video comes to an end.

Serious concern in Kurla Traffic Division 🚨



The e-Challan machine officially issued to Traffic Constable Dev Kamble is allegedly being carried and used by auto-rickshaw drivers.



Mumbai Traffic Police pls investigate this matter and take appropriate action. @MTPHereToHelp pic.twitter.com/CpqXDRsmGT — Mansoor Shaikh (@ShaikhMansoor83) August 29, 2026

The footage has triggered questions on social media, with users asking whether the device actually belongs to the Mumbai Traffic Police and, if so, how it came into the possession of an auto-rickshaw driver.

According to claims accompanying the viral video, the device allegedly belongs to a traffic police official attached to the Kurla Traffic Division. However, the authenticity of these claims, as well as the circumstances in which the video was recorded, could not be independently verified.

The video was posted on X by Mumbai-based activist Mansoor Shaikh, a social and RTI activist known for raising civic issues. Shaikh also tagged the official Mumbai Traffic Police account while sharing the footage, apparently seeking the authorities' attention to the matter. The video has since prompted concerns among social media users about the handling and security of official traffic enforcement equipment.

Viral Video Raises Concerns

It remains unclear whether the device seen in the footage is an actual Mumbai Traffic Police e-challan machine or another similar-looking device. There is no official clarification from the Mumbai Traffic Police on the viral video so far.

If the device is confirmed to be official police equipment, authorities may need to establish how it left the possession of the concerned personnel and came into the hands of a private individual. Further details are awaited.

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