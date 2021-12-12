Mumbai-Hyderabad high speed rail corridor to soon become a reality

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared for the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad high speed rail corridor by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).

According to media reports, the DPR is expected to be ready and submitted to the government by early next year. If all works out as planned, passengers will soon be able to travel between Mumbai and Hyderabad by train in about three and a half hours from the present 14 hours.

Under the DPR, several processes such as study of land requirements, construction of terminals, identification of overhead facilities and underground utilities is currently underway . An aerial survey for land acquisition was conducted in September 2021.

The length of the proposed Mumbai-Hyderabad HSR corridor is approximately 650 km and will be covering four districts - namely Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Solapur in Maharashtra, one district of Karnataka and three districts of Telangana. A total of ten stations including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala, Pune, Baramati, Pandharpur, Solapur, Gulbarga, Vikarabad and Hyderabad are included in the proposed project

The proposed rail corridor is planned to run along major expressways, national highways, greenfield areas, and may pass through arterial roads of the intermediate city road network for high-speed rail connectivity between different cities along the corridor.

According to officials, the cost of the project is yet to be worked out and will depend on the land acquisition process. Around 1,200 hectares of land would be required for the project.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 01:29 PM IST