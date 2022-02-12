Mumbai: Husband, sis-in-law booked for domestic violence and dowry in Kurar

The Kurar Police have booked a man and his sister for allegedly harassing his wife over domestic violence and dowry since the last two years. The complainant has also accused her husband of unnatural sex in the domestic violence.

According to police sources, the complainant, a Kurar-based housewife, approached the police and said that her husband allegedly forced himself on her and asked the woman to get money and get her mother's property in the husband's name. When the woman declined to do so, the accused started allegedly torturing her.

Police said that she approached police on February 10, claiming that the torture began on March 2 last year, and turned to sexual violence when she refused to budge. Moreover, the complainant's sister-in-law also threatened her with dire consequences for life if she refused to oblige.

Subsequently, the victim lodged a complaint with the Kurar Police, accusing her husband and sister-in-law of domestic violence, criminal intimidation, unnatural sex and assault among others. A police team has been sent to Pune to nab the accused duo and a further probe is underway.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 10:53 PM IST