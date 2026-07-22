Mumbai: Hundreds Of Protestors Hit Streets In Chembur, Demanding Resignation Of PM Modi & Dharmendra Pradhan - VIDEO

Hundreds Of Protestors Hit Streets In Chembur, Demanding Resignation Of PM Modi & Dharmendra Pradhan |

Mumbai: Protests erupted in Chembur on Wednesday, with around 300 protesters demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Following the gathering of a large crowd, Mumbai Police detained a few protesters. Meanwhile, during the agitation in Chembur, protesters raised slogans against Modi, saying, "Jab jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai."

Over 300 protestors in Chembur. Demands have now escalated here to resignation of PM Narendra Modi along with education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



Chants of "Jab jab Modi darta hai, police ko aage karta hai"



Police have detained few protestors. @scroll_in pic.twitter.com/OyuoCE00ZS — Tabassum Barnagarwala (@tabassum_b) July 22, 2026

Congress leaders detained

Meanwhile, several senior Maharashtra Congress leaders, including state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal and senior leader Vijay Wadettiwar, were detained by Mumbai Police on Wednesday while demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged police action against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The visuals shared online show that the leaders, before attempting to march towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office at Nariman Point, first staged a sit-in protest outside Gandhi Bhavan in Mumbai, leading to their detention by Mumbai Police.

The demonstration was held in support of the student protesters at Jantar Mantar, demanding justice for the alleged police action against them.

Shiv Sena (UBT) extends support

Amid these developments in Mumbai, Shiv Sena (UBT) has extended support by creating a dedicated email ID for individuals participating in the protests demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

In a social media post, Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that if any protesters supporting the NEET students, Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijit Dipke face any kind of legal action during the protest, they should reach out to the party through shivsenaubtlegal@gmail.com, raising their issue.

The support from Shiv Sena (UBT) follows the arrest of around 900 individuals from Shivaji Park on Tuesday, who were demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak. Following the detentions, 12 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the protesters, and the investigation is currently underway.

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