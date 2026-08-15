Mumbai: Human Rights Commission Summons Senior MCGM Health Officials Over MLC Muster Rules At Civic Hospitals

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has sought MCGM's policies on maintaining Medico-Legal Case Musters at civic hospitals | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 15, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued summons to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and the Chief Medical Superintendent, Peripheral Hospitals, MCGM, after they failed to appear before the Commission to submit details concerning the policies, rules and regulations governing the maintenance of Medico-Legal Case (MLC) Musters in hospitals run and managed by the MCGM.

The summons come with a strict warning that if the two officials fail to appear before the Commission on the next date of hearing, the Commission will be constrained to take legal action against them. The matter has been posted for further hearing on August 27.

Complaint Over MLC Registrations

The State Commission has sought details of the policies, rules and regulations governing the maintenance of Medico-Legal Case (MLC) Musters at hospitals run and managed by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), following a complaint alleging that patients involved in medico-legal cases were being referred elsewhere for registration.

The complaint was filed by Sinhal Ganvir and was based on news reports alleging that certain civic hospitals, particularly M. W. Desai Municipal General Hospital, Malad (East), were not maintaining MLC registers.

According to the complaint, patients approaching such hospitals were allegedly referred to other facilities when doctors determined that their cases were medico-legal in nature.

It was further alleged that, in some instances, the police were not informed through an MLC report. The complaint claimed that the absence of an MLC register at M. W. Desai Hospital resulted in patients being sent to other hospitals merely for MLC registration, causing them unnecessary inconvenience.

The issue was also alleged to exist in several smaller civic hospitals and to have continued for years.

Hospital Begins Maintaining MLC Muster

Accordingly, on behalf of the hospital, Dr Jairaj S. Acharya, Senior Medical Officer, submitted an undated report of the Chief Medical Officer of M. W. Desai Municipal General Hospital, which was taken on record by the Commission.

The report stated that the hospital was now maintaining an MLC Muster and that its doctors were examining and treating medico-legal cases. Between October 2025 and March 2026, the hospital recorded 208 MLC patients.

The Commission's order records that Dr Acharya explained that, before October 2025, the hospital had not maintained an MLC Muster because of the understanding that only hospitals having casualty wards were required to maintain such records. Following the issue being raised, the hospital began maintaining the muster and providing treatment to medico-legal cases.

SOPs Drafted For MLC Cases

The Commission was also informed that the hospital had sensitised its staff about medico-legal responsibilities, patient rights and ethical obligations. According to the submissions, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for handling MLC cases have been drafted and are being followed.

The Commission thus noted that the issue concerning the maintenance of an MLC Muster at M. W. Desai Municipal General Hospital had been addressed.

However, it observed that a larger issue remained to be examined and said it wanted to ascertain the policies and practices followed across MCGM-run hospitals regarding the maintenance of MLC Musters.

Hence, the Commission had directed the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Public Health) and the Chief Medical Superintendent, Peripheral Hospitals, MCGM, to submit details concerning the policies, rules and regulations governing the maintenance of Medico-Legal Case (MLC) Musters in hospitals run and managed by the MCGM.

A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) is a medical case in which the circumstances of an injury, illness or death may have legal implications and require investigation by law-enforcement authorities.

Common examples include road or workplace accidents, suspected assault or sexual assault, poisoning, attempted suicide, suspected self-inflicted injuries, unexplained unconsciousness, suspicious brought-dead cases and other cases involving possible offences.

Why Is It Important To Maintain A Record Of MLCs?

An MLC register provides an official record of such cases and helps ensure that patients receive timely treatment, the police are informed promptly, medical evidence is properly documented, and records are available for investigation or court proceedings. It also creates accountability for hospitals and doctors and helps protect patients' rights.

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The Supreme Court, in Parmananda Katara v. Union of India, has emphasised that doctors must provide immediate medical aid to injured persons and cannot refuse treatment on the ground that the matter should first be dealt with by law-enforcement authorities.

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