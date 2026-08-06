MSHRC Orders Inquiry Into Pune Police's 'Singhamgiri' Conduct, Seeks Replies From Top Officials

MSHRC ordered an inquiry after a viral video allegedly showed Pune Police publicly punishing traffic violators and destroying modified silencers without due process | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 5, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has, for the second time in a week, pulled up the Pune Police over what it described as a blatant disregard for the rule of law.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a viral social media video, the commission observed that the force appeared to be embracing a "Singhamgiri" culture, where police personnel allegedly assume the role of judge and executioner instead of acting within the framework of law.

The order was passed by a Full Bench comprising Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar, Member Justice Swapna Joshi and Member Sanjay Kumar after a video surfaced showing Pune Police allegedly subjecting traffic violators to public punishment during an anti-noise and anti-pollution drive.

Commission Raises Human Rights Concerns

According to the commission, the video showed police personnel forcing alleged traffic offenders to perform sit-ups in public while holding their ears, crushing modified motorcycle silencers with a road roller, and sealing shops allegedly selling such silencers.

While the drive was aimed at curbing noise and air pollution caused by modified exhaust systems, the commission held that the methods adopted by the police raised serious concerns about legality and human rights.

"All this is obviously done without lodgment of the FIR, filing of the charge sheet, subjecting the accused to trial and delivery of the verdict of guilt by the competent Court, with a consequent order by the Court of law for destruction of property seized in crime," the order reads.

"The video makes it clear that Pune Police are unstoppable in 'Singhamgiri' culture, showing total disregard for the rule of law," the commission observed.

Police Actions Questioned

The Bench noted that the actions allegedly carried out by Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Kalepadal Police Station exceeded the powers vested in the police.

It observed that compelling individuals to perform public punishments and destroying their property without following due legal procedure amounted to imposing extra-judicial punishment.

The commission remarked that no police officer has the authority to punish an accused before the completion of an investigation or trial. It observed that by allegedly humiliating motorists in public and destroying the modified silencers using a road roller, the police had effectively assumed the functions of both investigator and judge.

Inquiry Ordered

Expressing concern over what it described as a recurring trend, the MSHRC noted that similar incidents involving alleged public humiliation by the Pune Police had come before it on earlier occasions as well.

The commission observed that such repeated instances suggested either administrative negligence or tacit approval by senior officers.

Consequently, notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the Director General of Police, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police Jeevan Beniwal and Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar, directing them to file their affidavits and responses.

The commission has also directed its Investigation Wing, under the supervision of Special Inspector General of Police Datta Karale, to conduct a preliminary fact-finding inquiry and submit its report within one week.

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Stressing that public punishment violates the constitutional guarantee of due process, the commission observed that such actions undermine the presumption of innocence, infringe the fundamental rights guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, and erode public confidence in the justice delivery system. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on August 20, 2026.

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