MSHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Viral Pune Police Assault Video, Summons Top Officials

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has summoned senior officials after taking suo motu cognisance of a viral video allegedly showing Pune Police assaulting and publicly parading three suspects | FPJ - Representational Photo

Mumbai, August 4, 2026: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a viral video allegedly showing Pune Police personnel tying three murder suspects to the bonnet of a police vehicle, parading them through the streets, and allowing members of the public to assault them. The Commission has termed the incident a prima facie violation of human rights and constitutional protections.

A Full Bench comprising Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar and members Justice Swapna Joshi and Sanjay Kumar has issued summons to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, the Director General of Police, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Milind Mohite, and Senior Police Inspector Mansingh Patil of Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station. They have been directed to appear before the Commission on August 20, 2026, and submit their responses.

Commission Takes Serious View

Taking serious note of the incident, the Commission observed that the viral videos appear to show Pune Police personnel tying three accused to the bonnet of a police vehicle, parading them through the streets, allowing private individuals to assault them, and forcing them to kneel and walk through residential areas while beating them with batons.

It said that, if the allegations are ultimately found to be true, the incident would amount to a grave violation of the accused persons' human rights and constitutional guarantees.

The Commission, in its 14-page order, observed that such conduct would bring disrepute to the State of Maharashtra and its police force. Drawing parallels with the Farooq Ahmad Dar incident in Jammu and Kashmir, where a civilian was tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle in 2017, the Bench remarked that the Pune Police appeared to have prima facie imitated the controversial incident.

It also noted that the National Human Rights Commission had, in May 2026, directed the payment of Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Dar, and observed that the Pune incident, if established, could similarly tarnish the image of the State Government and project the functioning of the police as that of a "Jungle Raj" administration.

Concerns Over Police Conduct

According to the Commission, the videos depict police personnel allegedly tying the three accused to the bonnet of a police vehicle, parading them on public roads, compelling them to kneel and walk through residential localities, and assaulting them with batons.

It observed that such treatment violates the dignity of the accused and undermines the rule of law, as every person is entitled to constitutional protections irrespective of the allegations against them.

The Commission also expressed concern that no police officer involved in the incident had reportedly been suspended. It observed that the absence of immediate departmental action raises serious questions regarding supervisory accountability and directed that the role of senior officers, including the Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, be examined to determine whether there was negligence or abetment in allowing the alleged human rights violations.

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Inquiry Ordered

In its order, the MSHRC directed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to file personal affidavits explaining the State Government's stand and the action taken in the matter.

It also ordered a preliminary fact-finding inquiry by the Commission's Investigation Wing, headed by Special Inspector General of Police Datta Karale, with assistance from Registrar Vijay Kedar and Superintendent of Police Viswas Pandhare.

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