Mumbai: Huge Water Pipeline Burst In Powai Affects Municipal Wards, Thousands Of Liters Wasted; Repairs Underway

A major water pipeline burst in Powai due to a leak in the main line connection from Tansa Lake, resulting in the loss of thousands of liters of water on Friday afternoon. Although the leak was controlled, the repair work will take some time. As a result, water supply was affected in several municipal wards, including Dharavi, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Andheri East, Vile Parle, Bandra East and Santacruz. On Saturday, these areas will experience low water pressure, and some parts may not receive water at all, said a civic official.

An 1800 mm diameter water pipeline burst in Gautam Nagar, Powai, around 1:30 p.m. The surge in water flow caused by the burst created panic among local residents.

WATCH VIDEO OF WATER PIPELINE BURST:

A main water pipeline has burst at Powai pic.twitter.com/ffRNPeOQan — Zoru Bhathena (@zoru75) August 23, 2024

Residents Reacts To The Incident

Anand Ingle a resident posted on X, "The force of the water was so intense that around 10 to 13 houses were affected."

Vishwas Mohite another resident said, "Household items in some homes were damaged after water entered their homes. Will the BMC take responsibility for this damage?” To avoid the wastage of water a team of BMC's hydraulic department rushed to the spot and shut down the valves immediately. However, the BMC is yet to calculate the actual amount of water wasted due to the burst.

BMC Team Rushed To Spot, Yet To Calculate Amount Of Water Wasted

"We need to isolate the valves to prevent water wastage, which is affecting the water supply in four municipal wards. The repairs are being carried out on a war footing and are expected to continue for the next 24 hours,” said an official of hydraulic engineering department.

Water Leakage Affects Nearby Areas

Meanwhile, the leakages has affected the water supply in K East comprising Jogeshwari and Andheri East, S ward Bhandup, Vikhroli, G North - Dharavi, H West - Santacruz and Bandra East. Some parts of these area will not receive water on Saturday while some will receive water with low pressure said the civic official.

To address ongoing water-related complaints in the city, the BMC has launched a major repair initiative in the western suburbs. The project will focus on fixing leakages and preventing contamination in areas stretching from Bandra to Dahisar.

On March 28 last year a water tunnel was damaged by the workers of a private developer who were allegedly digging a borewell at Wagale estate in Thane. However, it came to light through RTI, that the tunnel was damaged in November last year and around three million litres of water was being wasted daily. The BMC is yet to recover the cost of repairs with a penalty of Rs. 75 crore from the developer.

Water supply affected areas :

K east ward: Prakashwadi, Govindwadi, Malpa Dongri 1/2, Hanuman Nagar, Mota Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony (U), Mukund Hospital, Technical Campus, Indira Nagar, Mapkand Nagar, Takpada, Airport Road, Chimatpada, Sanbagh, Marol, M.I.D.C premises, Ramakrishna Mandir Marg, J. B. Nagar, Bagrakha Marg, Kanti Nagar, Sahar Road, Kabir Nagar, Bamanwada, Parshipada, Airport Colony, Tarun Bharat Colony, Islampura, Daulatwadi, P. N. T. Colony

H/East ward: Bandra Railway Terminus Area, Behrampada

G/North ward: Dharavi

S ward: Gautam Nagar, Jai bhim Nagar