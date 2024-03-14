Mumbai: Huge Fire Erupts At Furniture Market In Goregaon (Video)

At approximately 3:53 PM today, a massive fire broke out at Furniture market in Bhadekar compound of Goregaon Ram Mandir Road. The fire was immediately reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) which promptly went into action.

This fire, labelled as Level II, has led to a joint effort from various teams including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, ambulance services, and ward staff.

Here are the latest updates:

The fire seems to be limited to about 10 to 15 units on the ground floor and partly on the ground plus one floor of the building. This area covers around 2000 square feet and mainly contains clothes, wood, scrap, and materials for making things.

Luckily, there haven't been any reports of people getting hurt. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officially declared it as a Level II fire at 4:10 PM. By 6:08 PM, they were working extra hard as the fire spread to surrounding areas.

Visuals of the fire:

The situation is ongoing, and authorities are working diligently to contain the blaze and prevent further damage. Residents and commuters in the vicinity are advised to exercise caution and cooperate with emergency services personnel as they work to bring the situation under control.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.