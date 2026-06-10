Mumbai Housing Society Row: Deputy Registrar Appoints Authorised Officer For Dahisar Society Over Election Irregularities

Authorities have ordered fresh elections at a Dahisar housing society after identifying procedural lapses in the previous committee election process | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, R-North Ward, Mumbai, has appointed an authorised officer to take over the affairs of Save Nagar Co-operative Housing Society Ltd. in Dahisar (East) after concluding that the society’s managing committee was not elected in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act and the rules governing cooperative housing society elections.

Order Passed Under Section 77A

The order was passed under Section 77A of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960, on a complaint filed by society member Sandeep R. Chopra, who alleged serious irregularities in the conduct of the society’s managing committee elections held on September 21, 2024.

According to the complaint, the society, which has 58 members, falls within the category of an E-class cooperative housing society. Under the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Election to Committee) Rules, special procedures apply to such societies, including the appointment of a qualified election officer, preparation and publication of provisional and final voters’ lists, declaration of an election programme, and compliance with the election framework prescribed under Section 73CB of the Act.

Alleged Irregularities In Election Process

Chopra alleged that these mandatory procedures were ignored. He claimed that society member Rahul Borse was appointed as the election officer on the day of the election itself rather than at least 60 days before the expiry of the committee’s term.

The complainant further alleged that Borse had not undergone the mandatory training required for election officers and was therefore ineligible to conduct the election process.

The complaint also alleged that similar irregularities had occurred during the society’s previous election in 2019 and were repeated in 2024. According to Chopra, the managing committee failed to notify the Deputy Registrar about the election, did not publish provisional or final voters’ lists, and failed to issue a formal election schedule. He further alleged that nomination procedures, scrutiny, and other statutory requirements were not followed.

Among the more serious allegations was the claim that a seat reserved for a woman member was illegally occupied by a male member. Chopra alleged that elected committee member Geeta Achrekar was subsequently replaced by her husband, Shankar Achrekar, despite there being no legal provision permitting such a substitution.

Arbitrary Decisions And Redevelopment Concerns

The complainant further accused the committee of taking arbitrary decisions after assuming office and initiating redevelopment-related activities without first obtaining conveyance of the society’s land.

He alleged that an architect was appointed without approval of the general body and without following the procedure prescribed under the society’s bye-laws.

Seeking action against the committee, Chopra requested cancellation of the election, appointment of an authorised officer, a fresh election, and an inquiry into the society’s functioning.

Managing Committee’s Response

The existing managing committee opposed the complaint, contending that the election had been conducted through a secret ballot and that there was no administrative deadlock or vacancy requiring intervention under Section 77A.

The committee also informed the Deputy Registrar that Chopra had already challenged the election before the Cooperative Court. It further argued that the complainant himself had contested the election and approached the authorities only after suffering defeat.

Deputy Registrar Finds Procedural Irregularities

After examining the records and submissions from both sides, however, the Deputy Registrar found that the election had not been conducted through the prescribed election machinery and that mandatory procedures under the cooperative laws had not been followed.

Holding that the election process suffered from procedural irregularities, the authority concluded that intervention was necessary in the interest of proper administration of the society.

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Authorised Officer Appointed

Consequently, auditor Shrikant Jagtap was appointed as the authorised officer and directed to take charge of the society’s records, assets, and administration.

He has also been tasked with conducting fresh elections within three months and handing over charge to a newly elected committee. Until then, the former office-bearers have been restrained from taking any major policy decisions without prior approval from the registrar’s office.

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