 Mumbai Housing Societies Struggling With Rising Instances Of Physical & Verbal Abuse
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
article-image
File / Representative Image

Mumbai: Co-operative housing societies, established to promote a spirit of shared responsibility among members, are increasingly becoming hotbeds of conflict.

Recent incidents have highlighted a disturbing trend wherein society meetings have been marred by physical altercations and verbal abuse. Recently, a shocking incident occurred at a society meeting in the western suburbs when the chairman allegedly bit off and severed a member’s left thumb during a quarrel.

About Some Of The Known Incidents

In Khar, a society member accused officebearers of molesting her during a meeting. Similarly, a woman’s clothes were reportedly torn during an altercation at a meeting in Ghatkopar. In a Vikhroli society, a pet lover alleged that the managing committee had allegedly made false police complaints. Eight pets were killed by an unknown person in the society. The matter has reached the metropolitan magistrate court. Advocate Vinod Sampat, president, Co-operative Societies Residents Association, said ego clashes are common in societies.

“Members often speak up during general body meetings to assert their importance,” he said.

Sometimes officebearers expect preferential treatment when it comes to parking spaces or flat repairs in lieu of services rendered, he said.

“The cooperative spirit has almost diminished. Members who are not in the good books of managing committee members are harassed on flimsy grounds,” Sampat said.

Appeal Made By The President Of The Mumbai District Co-Operative Federation

Prakash Darekar, president of the Mumbai District Co-operative Federation, appealed to office-bearers and members to “remember that the society is like a family”.

“Just as in a family, there are times when not everyone agrees, but the family head tries to find a solution to keep the family together,” he said.

The Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act provides a legal framework for the functioning of societies. However, there is a growing concern that these rules may not be adequate to address the increasing instances of conflicts. Although some societies have sought the intervention of the housing society federations to mediate disputes, the federations lack the authority to impose strict penalties.

