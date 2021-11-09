e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:59 AM IST

Video and Pictures: Seven injured after house collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill area

FPJ Web Desk
Nine people rescued after house collapses in Antop Hill area | FPJ photo

Seven people were injured after a ground-plus-one-storey house collapsed in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said.

The house, located at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Antop Hill area, crashed at around 8.10 am, he said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot. Police and civic teams also reached the spot after being alerted, the official said.

"Seven people were rescued from the debris of the collapsed house. The injured people were sent to the nearby civic-run Sion Hospital for treatment," the official said.

Details about their health condition were awaited, he added.

The house, located at Jai Maharashtra Nagar in Antop Hill area, crashed at around 8.10 am | FPJ photo

Four fire engines, a rescue van and other fire brigade equipment were rushed to the spot | FPJ photo

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 09:46 AM IST
