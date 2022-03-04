Mumbai: House break in at Khar, accused flees with valuables worth ₹13.5 lakh

Khar Police have registered an offence against unknown persons in connection to house break-in and theft at a homemaker's house, wherein the accused decamped with cash and valuables worth ₹13.5 lakh. While police are scrutinizing the CCTV camera footage, the investigation is underway.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on March 2, Wednesday, when the complainant had gone out shopping with a friend in a suburban mall. The woman, who stayed at the Khar building, told police that when she returned home from shopping at around 9 pm, she was shocked to find the door latch unlocked and the house was open. She immediately contacted her son, who said that he had gone out with friends at 8 pm and did not know any such thing.

The woman checked her bedroom and cupboards, only to realise that her gold, diamond and silver jewellery valued at ₹13.5 lakh had gone missing from the cupboards and all the clothes were misplaced. She immediately alerted the Khar police, which reached the spot and lodged a complaint.

When contacted the senior inspector of Khar, Mohan Mane, he said that they are checking the CCTV camera footage of the area and have sounded an alert among the police circles. While no arrests have been made yet, the police investigation is underway.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Bizman lodges extortion case against gangster Ejaz Lakdawala

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:13 PM IST