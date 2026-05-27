Mumbai Hotel Worker Booked After Viral Video Allegedly Shows Him Spitting On Roti Dough | X @nextminutenews7

A shocking video allegedly showing a roti maker spitting on dough before placing it inside a tandoor at a hotel in Mumbai's Goregaon area has sparked widespread outrage on social media and prompted police action.

Following a complaint and public backlash, Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against the roti maker, identified as Kaushar Sheikh, and the hotel owner, Fayyaz Sheikh. They have been booked under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act as well as sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident is said to have taken place at a hotel located in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon. The video, which began circulating widely on social media on May 27, appears to show a man preparing rotis and allegedly spitting on the dough before baking it. The footage quickly drew criticism from users, many of whom raised concerns over hygiene standards and public health.

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) has not independently verified when the incident took place.

Mumbai Police has initiated an investigation into the matter.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over food safety practices at eateries and the need for strict adherence to hygiene regulations.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/