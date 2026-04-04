Mumbai Hotel Theft: Filmmaker Loses 2 Silver Bricks, Cash Worth ₹5.3 Lakh From Powai Hotel; Suspect Flees After CCTV Check | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Film director Rishbha Giri, 28, has alleged that during her stay at Ammas Palace, a hotel employee stole two silver bricks and cash totalling Rs 5.30 lakh from her bag. The hotel is located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai. She has filed a complaint against the employee, identified as Sadanand Chaubey. Following the complaint, the Powai police registered a case against Chaubey under Section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.



According to the FIR, Giri, who lives with her family in Kandivali West, prefers to stay in hotels due to the nature of her work. She had been staying alone at Ammas Palace from March 2025 to March 23, 2026. She had purchased two silver bricks worth Rs 4 lakh from her earnings and kept them in her bag at the hotel. She had also kept some cash in the same bag. As her work schedule was irregular, she would leave and return at different times.



On March 10, 2026, she checked her bag as she needed money. However, she found that the two silver bricks and Rs 1.30 lakh in cash were missing. She then informed the hotel staff and manager, Rohit Andrive, and requested that the CCTV footage be examined.



Subsequently, in the presence of the hotel manager, her personal managers, Ajhmad Khan, Shetty and staff members, the CCTV footage was reviewed. The footage allegedly showed that Sadanand Chaubey, 25, who was staying at the same hotel, stole the two silver bricks from her bag on February 28, 2026, and later stole Rs 1.30 lakh in cash on March 7, 2026.



Meanwhile, when Chaubey noticed that the CCTV footage was being checked, he fled from the hotel. The hotel staff tried to contact him, but his mobile phone was switched off. Giri initially believed he would return and did not approach the police immediately. However, she later learned that Chaubey had gone to his native place, following which she decided to file a complaint against him.

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