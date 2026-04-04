Mumbai Crime: 55-Year-Old Man Found Dead On Jogeshwari Tracks; Wife Faces Abetment Case | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The body of a 55-year-old man was found between Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir railway tracks on Thursday at around 3 pm. Initially, the police suspected it to be a case of suicide. However, the deceased’s brother filed a complaint against the man’s wife, alleging abetment of suicide. Following the complaint, the Borivali Railway Police registered a case of abetment of suicide on Thursday.



The police identified the deceased as Nitin Chavan, an artist who made statues and lived in Nalasopara. His wife, Madhura Chavan, 47, works with an NGO. The couple reportedly argued frequently over household matters. The police said that initially they suspected it to be a case of suicide.

However, the deceased’s brother approached the GRP (Government Railway Police) and claimed that his brother had shared a video with him before his death. In the video, the deceased reportedly said that he was fed up with his wife and intended to commit suicide.

Passengers informed the police that a man had died after coming under a local train, though it has not yet been confirmed which train was involved. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

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