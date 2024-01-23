Mumbai: Hotel Suba International Files Case Over Fake Website Scam

Representational photo |

Mumbai: Hotel Suba International filed a case against an unidentified individual for allegedly creating a fake website of their hotel. The case was filed at Andheri police station on Monday.

According to the FIR, the hotel is located in Chakala, Andheri East which facilitates lodging, restaurants and a banquet hall. The official website for the hotel is www.hotelsubainternational.co.in, and customers can contact the hotel for bookings through the official landline number 02267076707.

On January 8, at 12 p.m., the hotel's reception received a call from an individual who claimed to have booked a room at Suba International Hotel and paid in advance but did not receive confirmation. The hotel staff checked their records but found no such. Subsequently, the hotel's IT team searched on Google and discovered a duplicate website of the hotel named https://subainternational.co.in.

How Fraudsters Conned Customers

The fake website provided contact details such as subainternational@gmail.com and 9244274449, which were connected to the fraudsters. The fraudsters' website retrieved information from the real website, leading to multiple customers booking through the fake sites and making payments to the fraudsters' HDFC and Bank of Baroda accounts.

After receiving complaints from customers, the hotel's IT assistant Ajay Dinagale, filed a case against an unidentified individual under sections 419 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code and the relevant Information Technology Act.