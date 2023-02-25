Mumbai: Hot weather unleashes a storm of ailments in city |

Mumbai: The sudden rise in temperatures has led to an increase in cases of dehydration, vomiting, loose motions and fatigue across the state and civic-run hospitals. Patients have been thronging the outpatient departments of hospitals, complaining of sunstroke and giddiness due to the heat.

State hospitals witnessed 20- 25 per cent surge in patients complaining of dehydration, fatigue, etc.

In addition, there are patients complaining of cramps in the stomach and leg, lack of stamina, not getting proper sleep, nausea and much more. State hospitals have witnessed a 20- 25 per cent surge in patients complaining of dehydration, fatigue, body ache, irritation in the eyes and burning sensation during urination, for the last couple of weeks.

Civic doctors are seeing patients complaining of dehydration, runny noses, allergies triggered by dust and throat ache, following which they are urging people not to step out between 12pm and 3pm except in case of emergencies and have stressed the importance of staying hydrated at all times.

Dr Madhukar Gaikwad, Assistant Professor, J J Hospital, said there has been a marked rise in the number of patients suffering from viral fever, headache, gastroenteritis and sore throat. “In the past week, the number of patients visiting the OPD has risen. Of the 450 people visiting the OPD, 100 to 150 complained of fever, headache and other ailments,” he said.

“There are patients whose fever has lasted for more than three days, necessitating their hospitalisation. The number of cases of diarrhoea and headaches have gone up 20 to 30 per cent. Fever cases have increased by 15 to 20 per cent,” Dr Gaikwad observed.

Doctors urged citizens to drink plenty of water

High temperatures cause people to get dehydrated, which leads to low immunity, making them vulnerable to viral fever and other illnesses. Doctors have also urged citizens to take precautions like keeping themselves hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

“People who are suffering from heart ailments, blood pressure and diabetes should keep checking their health parameters regularly. They should drink plenty of water and stay hydrated,” said doctors.

Infectious disease experts have also attributed the rise in viral ailments to the sudden change in temperature. Symptoms of viral fever are similar to that of dengue, malaria and swine flu – the patient has a severe headache, high-grade fever, abdominal pain, body ache and vomiting for more than 48-72 hours.

The usual flu medications are ineffective in dealing with this fever. “People must see a doctor immediately, as the symptoms are quite similar to those of dengue, and malaria. Take medications as prescribed by the doctor, do not fall back on home remedies,” he cautioned.

Civic hospitals educating people about importance of water in body

General physicians at civic-run hospitals are asking people to bear in mind that up to 60 per cent of the human body is made up of water. The brain and the heart are composed of 73 per cent water. Lungs are about 83 per cent water. Hence, there is considerable loss of water from the body due to sweating, diarrhoea or other medical causes, excessive thirst hits first, followed by dehydration.

“There is a rise in patients suffering from dehydration and sunstroke because many of them care more about skin tanning and less about hydration. Many patients either drink excess or less water than required. Dehydration also affects every age group. More prominently, it affects players, labourers, postmen, salesmen and others, whose work keeps them outside in the daytime. Also, those riding bikes and cycles sweat more than others,” he said.