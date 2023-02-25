Mumbai: Buffalo milk prices to rise by ₹ 5 from March 1

Representative Photo |

Mumbai: The Bombay Milk Producers Association (BMPA) has recently announced that the wholesale rate of buffalo milk will be increased by five rupees, from Rs 80 to Rs 85 per litre, effective from March 1 to August 31. The retail rate is also expected to rise to Rs 90-95 per litre. Suppliers have expressed concern that the price of buffalo milk may soon reach Rs 100 per litre.

According to C K Singh, a spokesman for the association, the cost of milch animals and their fodder has increased by 15-25%, and grass and straw have also become much more expensive. As a result, the association has been left with no option but to raise the wholesale price of buffalo milk.

The decision to raise prices is likely to affect the entire supply chain, from farmers to consumers. Farmers who supply buffalo milk to the association are expected to benefit from the increase in wholesale prices, but they may also face challenges such as increased production costs. Retailers, on the other hand, may struggle to pass on the higher prices to consumers in a highly competitive market.

The recent announcement by the Bombay Milk Producers Association to increase the wholesale rate of buffalo milk is likely to have an impact on the entire supply chain. While suppliers may benefit from the higher prices, consumers may need to pay more for their milk in the coming months.

