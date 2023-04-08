 Mumbai: Hot & humid weather for next two days, predicts IMD
The city experienced soaring temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius this year in the month of March and has witnessed a relative decrease in temperature in April.

Sherine RajUpdated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Hot & humid weather over next two days, predicts IMD | File Photo

Mumbai’s weather will continue to remain hot and humid until next weekend with the maximum temperature above 35 degrees Celsius throughout the week. The skies are predicted to remain partly cloudy, leading up to high humid conditions during the day time, says the India Meteorological Department. 

The city experienced soaring temperatures up to 39 degrees Celsius this year in the month of March and has witnessed a relative decrease in temperature in April. However, the hot and humid conditions this month have increased the discomfort level. 

Humidity level to increase in April

“Mumbai is usually expected to record its maximum temperature of the year in the month of March, while April onwards the humidity level increases as the moisture in the atmosphere starts rising. This leads to lower maximum temperature but because of the high humidity, the weather begins to feel more hot and uncomfortable, which we are currently experiencing,” said an IMD official.

Tempreratures to stay above 35 degrees this week

The difference between the minimum and maximum temperature is also less which is the reason behind the hot and humid condition to continue even during late night hours, added the official. 

According to the forecast by IMD for this week, the temperatures will remain above 35 degrees Celsius and the skies will be 'mainly cloudy to partly cloudy'. Citizens are requested to keep themselves hydrated due to the high 'hot-humid' weather. 

On Saturday, Santacruz witnessed a minimum temperature of 26.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 35.5 degrees Celsius, with 75% relative humidity. Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 26.0 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 32.4 degrees Celsius, with 82% relative humidity. 

