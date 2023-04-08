 IMD predicts gradual rise in temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius in India in next 5 days
Additionally, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh over the next two days, according to the weather office.

Updated: Saturday, April 08, 2023, 05:43 PM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that most regions of the country are expected to experience a gradual increase in temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the next five days. 

"Gradual rise in maximum temperature by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during next 5 days," the IMD said in its advisory.

Thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in these states:

Additionally, thunderstorms and strong winds are expected in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh over the next two days, according to the weather office.

"Thunderstorms with gusty winds likely over Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh during next 2 days and decrease thereafter," the advisory said..

Earlier this month, the IMD Director General, Mrutyunjay Mahapatra, had stated that from April to June, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected in several parts of the country, except for parts of the northwest and peninsular region.

He added that there will be a significantly higher number of heatwave days in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana.

Rise in global temperatures

Global temperatures are rising due to climate change, which is worsening the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events. In February of this year, India experienced its hottest February since record-keeping began in 1901, but above-normal rainfall in March due to seven western disturbances, including five strong ones, kept temperatures in check.

However, the prolonged spell of pre-monsoon rain, thunderstorms, hailstorms, and lightning strikes caused crop damage in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra launches online course for youth on Leadership for Climate Action with UNICEF
article-image

