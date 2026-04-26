Mumbai Hosts 'Kalyug Mein Cyber Yodha' Initiative Uniting Experts To Combat Growing Threat Of Cybercrime |

Mumbai: A wide-ranging cyber awareness initiative titled “Kalyug Mein Cyber Yodha” placed the spotlight on the growing threat of cybercrime, bringing together experts from law enforcement, education, governance and the arts in Mumbai.

Organiser and ADGP's Address

Organised by WHT NOW on Sunday, the programme underscored the need for vigilance and informed action in an increasingly digital society. Addressing the gathering, Yashaswi Yadav, Additional Director General of Police, Maharashtra Cyber, emphasised that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, urging citizens to remain alert and proactive alongside strengthened policing efforts.

Neeti Goel, founder of WHT NOW, highlighted the importance of awareness as the first line of defence, particularly among young people. Akshat Kheta, Co- Founder, WHT NOW and Founder, AU Corporate Advisory and Legal Services highlighted that cybercrime is now a daily reality and that awareness of legal rights and timely action is crucial for protection.

Education and Cultural Perspectives

Neha Jagtiani, Principal, RD National College noted that education must extend beyond classrooms to prepare students for real-world digital challenges. Adding a cultural perspective, Sandeep Soparkar, renowned Choreographer emphasised that dance and artistic expression have the power to simplify complex issues like cyber safety, making them more relatable and impactful for diverse audiences, especially the youth, while encouraging creative mediums to drive social awareness.

Adding a cultural dimension to the initiative, noted choreographer Sandeep Soparkar emphasised the role of artistic expression in simplifying complex subjects such as cyber safety. He pointed out that dance and the arts can make such issues more accessible and engaging, particularly for younger audiences.

The event concluded with a musical presentation that reinforced the message of awareness, responsibility and positivity, encouraging participants to become ‘Cyber Yodhas’.

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