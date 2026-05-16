Mumbai Hospital Crosses 100 MyClip Procedures For Severe Heart Valve Leakage Treatment

Cardiac specialists in Mumbai achieve a milestone in minimally invasive treatment for severe heart valve leakage using MyClip technology | File Photo

Mumbai, May 17: More than 100 high-risk patients suffering from severe heart valve leakage have undergone advanced MyClip procedures at Heart and Vascular Superspeciality Hospitals, marking a significant milestone in minimally invasive cardiac care in Western India.

Hospital achieves milestone in valve repair procedures

The HVE (Heart Valve Experts) team at HVSH has successfully completed over 100 advanced CLIP procedures for severe leaky heart valves.

Doctors said the achievement is particularly significant as advanced clip therapy, introduced in India in 2018, was initially inaccessible to many patients due to treatment costs of nearly Rs 40 lakh.

Following the launch of the India-manufactured MyClip device in 2024 by Meril Life Sciences, the procedure cost has reduced to around Rs 25 lakh, improving access for eligible high-risk patients.

MyClip, also known as MitraClip, is a minimally invasive procedure used to treat mitral regurgitation — a condition in which the heart’s mitral valve fails to close properly, causing blood to leak backwards inside the heart.

The procedure generally takes one to three hours, and many patients are discharged within one to two days.

Procedure offers alternative to open-heart surgery

According to doctors at HVSH, the therapy is recommended for patients with severe mitral valve leakage who experience symptoms such as breathlessness, fatigue, swelling in the legs, repeated heart failure admissions, and reduced functional capacity.

Due to the high treatment cost, the procedure is currently advised mainly for elderly and high-risk patients for whom open-heart surgery may be difficult or unsafe.

Unlike open-heart surgery, clip therapy involves minimal pain, quicker recovery, and, in many cases, next-day discharge.

The HVE team has also pioneered first-in-human trials of MyClip technology in India and has performed advanced structural heart procedures including TAVI, TMVR, LAAO, and RSOV repair.

The programme is supported by a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr Ankur Phatarpekar, Dr Meghav Shah, Dr Amit Gangwani, Dr Aniruddha Pawar, Dr Harshad Sagar, Dr Amruta Limaye, Dr Gourish Shinde, Dr Kunal Patankar, and Dr Tanmay Kulkarni.

Doctors claimed that crossing the 100-procedure mark has positioned the centre among Western India’s leading institutes for minimally invasive valve repair.

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Doctors highlight benefits of clip therapy

“Clip therapy offers a safe and effective alternative for high-risk patients who are often unsuitable for open-heart surgery,” said Dr Phatarpekar.

Dr Meghav Manoj Shah said, “Proper patient selection and advanced imaging are critical for successful outcomes.”

Dr Amit Gangwani noted that faster recovery and early discharge have significantly improved patient outcomes, while Dr Aniruddha Pawar highlighted the importance of seamless teamwork and precision inside the cath lab to ensure safety in elderly and complex cardiac patients.

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