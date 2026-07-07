Mumbai Horror! Video Shows Man Brutally Kicking, Punching Woman On Dadar Railway Tracks As Bystanders Watch Without Intervening; Police Respond

Viral video purportedly shows woman assaulted at Dadar station. | X/@News_Corridors_

A deeply disturbing video purportedly from Mumbai's Dadar railway station has caused widespread outrage after showing a man brutally assaulting a woman on the railway tracks in full public view while bystanders watched without intervening.

The video, which has gone viral across social media platforms, shows a man dressed in a light-coloured shirt and trousers repeatedly punching, kicking and dragging a woman wearing dark clothing on the gravel tracks adjacent to a station platform. At one point, he is seen pulling at her T-shirt, dragging her towards the end of the platform and continuing the assault as she struggles to get back on her feet.

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Throughout the ordeal, the woman appears largely defenceless and does not retaliate, while the accused continues to rain blows on her.

Onlookers Watch as Assault Unfolds

One of the most shocking aspects of the incident is the apparent lack of intervention from people present at the station. The video shows several commuters standing on the rain-soaked platform watching the assault unfold, with no one visibly stepping in to stop the attacker.

A train can also be seen in the background as the violent episode continues on the tracks.

Video Sparks Outrage Online

The video was shared on X by the handle @News_Corridors and quickly gained traction.

Mumbai Police Respond; GRP Yet to Issue Statement

Soon after the video went viral, Mumbai Police responded to the post on X by tagging the Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai, indicating that the matter had been forwarded to the railway authorities.

However, at the time of publishing this report, GRP Mumbai had not issued any public statement regarding the incident. It also remains unclear whether the accused has been identified, taken into custody or booked in connection with the assault.