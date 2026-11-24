Mumbai Horror: Man Attacks Himself With Blade On Local Train After Passengers Try To Wake Him Up | Video | X / FPJ

Mumbai: A man created panic in a Nalasopara-Dadar local train after passengers tried to wake him up while he was sleeping in the handicapped compartment.

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The man allegedly started shouting, took out a blade hidden in his hair and began attacking himself, causing injuries that left him bleeding.

The incident terrified passengers and created chaos in the compartment.